Don Calls For Reform Of Chemistry Curriculum, Extension Of Research Grants

A University Don, Moriam Dasola Adeoye, has issued a compelling call to Nigerian government to overhaul science policy by expanding research grants, modernizing the chemistry curriculum, and investing in young scientists to ensure the country’s future growth and sustainability.

Delivering the 6th inaugural lecture of Fountain University, Osogbo, held at the Amina Namadi Sambo Multipurpose Hall on June 19, 2025, Prof. Adeoye emphasized the transformative power of chemistry in addressing Nigeria’s most pressing challenges — from environmental degradation to economic stagnation and public health issues.

“Chemistry powers all industries. It is the backbone of economic growth, environmental sustainability, and national innovation,” Prof. Adeoye stated. “Yet, it remains one of the most misunderstood and dreaded disciplines due to its abstract and mathematical nature, particularly in physical chemistry.”

Prof. Adeoye who is a lecturer from the Department of Chemistry, Fountain University, Osogbo, argued that while physical chemistry may seem difficult, its foundations — including mathematical models like the Schrödinger equation — are vital tools in solving real-world problems such as pollution control and drug development through computational methods.

“The beauty of physical chemistry lies in the simplicity of its statement, the depth of its consequences, and the elegance of its mathematical foundation,” she said.

Highlighting ongoing research at Fountain University, Prof. Adeoye showcased how waste materials like elephant grass and polythene bags are being converted into writing paper — a sustainable alternative that tackles deforestation and waste pollution.

She called on the federal government to not only fund such innovative projects but also to democratize access to research grants across both public and private institutions.

“The government should look at our curriculum. They should interject certain emerging areas of chemistry so that we inform new policy and see the importance of chemistry,” she urged.

Prof. Adeoye also underscored the importance of supporting young scientists, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds, to cultivate a new generation of innovators who can drive Nigeria’s scientific and economic advancement.

“Our government should encourage young scientists. Once they are encouraged, especially the underprivileged ones, we can achieve milestones,” she concluded.

