Don Calls For Establishment Of Ruminant Research Institute

A Don has called for the establishment of a specialised Ruminant Research Institute in Nigeria.

This call was made recently by an erudite Scholar and Professor of Ruminant Nutrition, Professor Victor Olusegun Akinwande when he delivered the University’s 21st Inaugural lecture at the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State.

The lecture, titled; “Ruminant: The Hidden Gift of Nature,” was delivered at the TETfund 2012 Hall of the University.

The erudite Scholar noted that there were 69 Research Institutes currently in Nigeria and that only six of them have mandates for livestock-related activities out of these six, there are three for veterinary-related issues, while only three have livestock Research mandates.

These are the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), National Animal Production Research Institute (NAPRI) and Animal Production Fisheries and National Oceanography Research Institute.

He advocated that the NAPRI should be split into two autonomous Research Institutes one for the large ruminant cattle and the other for the small ruminant sheep and goats.

Professor Akinwande also called on the Federal Government to add to the mandate of Specialised Research Institutions and Universities for specific purposes by-product investigation.

He opined that there should be a continuous survey of potentially available newer agro-industrial by-products as well as intensive continuous research to determine their efficiency and utilisation.

“Ruminants are wonderful creatures of nature endowed to produce quality protein in milk, meat, hides and skin plus by-products. Cattle sheep and goats are the main domesticated ruminants and they are gifted with rumen, reticulum, omasum and Obamasum.

“These four organs harbour three microorganisms (bacteria, fungi and protozoa) in a symbiotic relationship.

“These organisms confer on ruminants to be the only animal group capable of handling the largest polysaccharide in nature comprising cellulose, hemicellulose and lignin these symbiotic organisms produce volatile fatty acids which serve as major energy source for the ruminant.

“This in a row leads to the production of milk meet height and skin plus other animal by-products consequently does describing them as the wonderful gift of nature has bestowed to mankind,” Prof Akinwande noted.

The Professor of ruminant nutrition observed that ruminants are one of the few animals, which have the ability to synthesise virtually all vitamins except vitamin A&D thus making all ruminants to be independent of them all.

“Furthermore, considering the new unique energy metabolism in ruminants they generally have low glucose levels a feature unique to reminisce only lastly ruminants depend on glucose for limited energy requirements the bulk of their dietary energy is from the volatile fatty acids, and most of which are from cellulosic materials in the Rumen.

Cellulose is the most abundant carbohydrate in nature and this is found in the wooden structures and fibres of plants. For ruminants all the cellulosic materials in nature would have been a waste for mankind,” he further added.

