New Telegraph

December 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Don Calls For…

Don Calls For Combination Of AI With Other Methods In Mineral Exploration

Don Calls For Combination Of AI With Other Methods In Mineral Exploration

A Professor of Surveying and Geoinformatics (Gravimetric Geodesy) at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Timothy Idowu, has canvassed integration of Artificial Intelligence with geophysical knowledge to ensure reliable and explainable outcomes in the field of mineral exploration as continued integration of AI with geodesy and geophysical methods holds promise for future breakthroughs in subsurface exploration.

Idowu gave the advice while delivering the 189th inaugural lecture of the university recently. Idowu, who titled his lecture, “Unlocking Subterranean Secrets:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced Gravimetric Geodesy for Detecting Underground Beneficial Graves,” gave reason while he canvassed the hybrid approach in mineral exploration.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

He said: “AI-enhanced gravimetric geodesy represents a significant leap forward in the field of mineral exploration , however in spite of AI-enhanced methodologies high interpretative power in gravity data processing , it may face challenges of data quality , interpretability , and computational demand.”

Professor Idowu enjoined those in the field to leverage on integration of multi source data. “ AI systems should combine gravimetric data with seismic , magnetic , electromagnetic , and remote sensing datasets for more reliable subsurface interpretation.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Funmike Foundation Proud Of Tinuke Shittu’s Empowerment
Read Next

Eagles Final AFCON List: Udeze Faults Exclusion Of Maduka Okoye For Uzoho