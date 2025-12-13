A Professor of Surveying and Geoinformatics (Gravimetric Geodesy) at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Timothy Idowu, has canvassed integration of Artificial Intelligence with geophysical knowledge to ensure reliable and explainable outcomes in the field of mineral exploration as continued integration of AI with geodesy and geophysical methods holds promise for future breakthroughs in subsurface exploration.

Idowu gave the advice while delivering the 189th inaugural lecture of the university recently. Idowu, who titled his lecture, “Unlocking Subterranean Secrets:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced Gravimetric Geodesy for Detecting Underground Beneficial Graves,” gave reason while he canvassed the hybrid approach in mineral exploration.

He said: “AI-enhanced gravimetric geodesy represents a significant leap forward in the field of mineral exploration , however in spite of AI-enhanced methodologies high interpretative power in gravity data processing , it may face challenges of data quality , interpretability , and computational demand.”

Professor Idowu enjoined those in the field to leverage on integration of multi source data. “ AI systems should combine gravimetric data with seismic , magnetic , electromagnetic , and remote sensing datasets for more reliable subsurface interpretation.