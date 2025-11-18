Don Attributes Varsity System Problems To Leadership

A University of Ibadan (UI) lecturer and former President of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL), Prof Francis Egbokhare, has said that the core of the problem ravaging the nation’s university system is leadership, particularly at the Governing Councils level.

This is as he noted that in some cases, governing council members see their appointments as opportunities for personal gain rather than service, while matters that should be handled transparently are often influenced by vested interests.

Egbokhare, one of the panelists during the maiden edition of Toyin Falola Interviews on Sunday, titled: “A Conversation with the ASUU President,” however, stated that we must therefore examine and curious about how university leaders are selected.

The virtual conversation is being hosted by Prof Toyin Falola, a historian and renowned scholar, who while setting the tone of the conversation gave an overview of ASUU’s historical struggles with the Federal Government and the recurring industrial actions that have crippled university academic calendars for decades.

According to Egbokhare, across Nigerian universities, there are evidence of this leadership failure in the physical environment with poorly designed and badly finished buildings that do not reflect modern standards.

“At a time when the world is embracing sustainable construction and innovative design, our campuses are still filled with substandard structures despite huge government investments,” he said.

The don added: “We must also examine how university leaders are selected. ASUU has its role, but as academics, we must not speak from both sides of the mouth. We cannot condemn the system’s problems while participating in the same practices that perpetuate them. “I have often said that money, in itself, is not the main issue, it is about how funding is used.

If government institutions patronized universities for consultancy, training, and research, our institutions would be better funded and more relevant. “Another challenge lies in the structure of the Nigerian university system. There is little integration of national assets. We have duplication, redundancy, and underutilisation of capacity across campuses, all of which make the system inefficient and expensive to maintain.”

On his part, an Economist and another panelist, Prof Sheriffdeen Tella sought an enhanced welfare for researchers and adequate funding for research, saying “when we talk about their working conditions or salaries, we must remember that these are the people generating the knowledge that drives progress in every sector. Unfortunately, the system has, for many years, paid little attention to research. It seems more concerned with politics and happenings in the larger society than with supporting the knowledge base that sustains national growth,” he noted.

However, ASUU President, Prof Chris “Piwuna, noted that one major problem of education is that many members of government, the ministers and chief executives across the country do not see education as a concern that affects them personally.

“So, when ASUU declares or threatens a strike, the Minister of Finance views it as the Education Minister’s problem, the Minister of Science and Technology sees it as someone else’s issue, and the same goes for other ministers.

This mindset prevents coordinated responses. “If the Minister of Finance understood that education is critical to developing manpower for national success, or if the Science and Technology Minister realised that research institutions cannot function without educated graduates, they would treat the Education Minister’s challenges as their own.But currently, other arms of government leave it solely to the Education Ministry to resolve, which is one reason solutions are never forthcoming.