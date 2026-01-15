Don Alerts On Measures To Prevent Indigenous Languages From Extinction

A Professor of Linguistics at Ekiti State University (EKSU), Professor Michael Ajibola Abidoun, has warned that Nigeria’s indigenous languages are facing extinction if deliberate efforts are not taken to preserve and promote them.

Professor Abidoun made the call while delivering the 99th Inaugural Lecture of the university, titled “Language Equality and Inequality: Talking Structure and Status,” held on Wednesday at the EKSU campus.

He stressed that the death of any language amounts to the loss of a people’s identity, culture, and humanity, noting that indigenous languages reflect African values such as communal living, shared responsibility, and peaceful coexistence.

According to him, “no society can survive without language, as it remains the strongest tool for communication, understanding, and conflict resolution.”

The scholar explained that linguists reject labels such as “pure,” “simpler,” or “better” when comparing languages, describing such terms as signs of poor understanding of linguistic studies. He emphasized that “all languages possess equal grammatical complexity and systematic structure, even though they may occupy different positions on the global social ladder.”

The professor also highlighted the dominance of the English language in Nigeria, describing it as the language of upward mobility. He noted that failure in English often blocks access to higher education and employment opportunities, even when students excel in indigenous languages.

Professor Abidoun urged the government to promote indigenous languages within the education system, particularly at the primary and junior secondary school levels.

He also called on universities to allow students studying Nigerian languages to write their projects, theses, and dissertations in those languages.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Joseph Babatola Ayodele, who described the lecture as intellectually rich and impactful, said the presentation clearly showed that no language is superior to another.

He explained that while languages may differ in status—especially socially and politically—they are equal in structure, complexity, and communicative ability.

Professor Ayodele lamented the declining use of indigenous languages among young Nigerians, particularly Yoruba youths, many of whom, he said, can no longer speak their mother tongue.

He described the trend as dangerous, especially at a time when the Yoruba language is being taught and preserved in countries such as Brazil.

To address the challenge, the vice-chancellor disclosed that EKSU would introduce online indigenous language courses, especially in Yoruba, to enable Nigerians in the diaspora to learn and reconnect with their native languages.

He added that the initiative has received approval from the university’s council and senate.

The lecture was attended by traditional rulers, chiefs, academic dignitaries, government officials, friends, family members, and scholars from various universities.