Don Advocates Transformation Of Classrooms Into Hubs Of Agripreneurship

A Professor of Vocational Agricultural Education, Professor James Olanrewaju Sunday Banjo, has called for urgent reforms in Nigeria’s education system in order to transform classrooms into hubs of agripreneurship, warning that without bold changes, the country risks worsening food insecurity, rising youth unemployment, and economic instability.

Professor Banjo stated this while delivering the 36th Inaugural Lecture of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, titled “Leveraging Classroom Dynamics for Agripreneurship Development in Nigeria,” on Monday.

The scholar lamented that agricultural education in Nigeria remains overly theoretical, leaving graduates ill-prepared for the realities of modern farming and agribusiness.

He stressed that “the future of agriculture begins in the classroom,” urging that at least 50 per cent of agricultural training be devoted to hands-on learning through school farms, demonstration plots, agribusiness incubators, and cooperative ventures with local farmers.

“Classrooms must be living laboratories where students dig into the soil, test new technologies, and develop business solutions that address Nigeria’s food crisis,” he said.

The Inaugural lecturer stated that despite agriculture employing over 70 per cent of Nigeria’s rural workforce and contributing 21 per cent to GDP, the sector continues to underperform due to outdated practices, poor funding, and low youth participation.

He cited recent statistics showing that more than 30 million Nigerians are projected to face food insecurity in 2025 and that the nation spends over $5 billion annually on food imports — a situation he described as “unsustainable in a country with abundant arable land and human capital.”

To address these challenges, the Professor recommended the integration of entrepreneurship training into agricultural curricula, covering areas such as business planning, financial literacy, marketing, and value addition.

He also emphasised the use of technology-driven innovations like hydroponics, precision farming, mobile apps for market access, and artificial intelligence tools to make agriculture more attractive to young people.

“Smart agriculture and digital tools are no longer optional. If our youths can use smartphones for entertainment, then they can also be trained to use them for managing farms, tracking markets, and solving food security problems,” Banjo declared.

The don also underscored the importance of sustainability, advocating practices such as crop rotation, organic farming, and climate-smart agriculture to preserve the environment while ensuring profitability.

He cited findings from his recent studies showing that climate-resilient farming practices can significantly improve yields and protect farmers from the devastating effects of flooding and desertification.

Beyond curriculum reforms, Professor J.O.S.Banjo called for government intervention and policy support, recommending that 10 per cent of the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy (NATIP) budget be allocated to upgrading agricultural classrooms with digital tools and modern infrastructure.

He further proposed the creation of a National Agripreneurship Partnership Network to unite schools, agribusinesses, NGOs, and cooperatives in mentoring and funding young farmers.

He also encouraged the establishment of agripreneurship competitions and innovation challenges to inspire creativity among students, alongside mentorship programmes linking undergraduates with experienced farmers and agribusiness professionals.

“This is not just about producing food, it is about creating jobs, reducing poverty, and positioning agriculture as a sustainable engine of national growth. With empowered classrooms and the right policies, Nigeria’s youths can become the new generation of agripreneurs that will transform this nation,” Banjo said.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Oluwole Banjo, praised the inaugural lecturer for offering a “timely and practical roadmap” to harness the nation’s youthful energy for agricultural transformation.

The event was witnessed by professional colleagues, traditional rulers, the crème de la crème of the society, family and friends.