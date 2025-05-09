Don Advocates Strategic Investment In Enzyme Biotechnology For Economic Growth

Share

A professor in Enzyme and Environmental Biotechnology at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Olajuyigbe, has called for increased strategic investment in enzyme biotechnology as a pathway to sustainable economic development, environmental preservation, and the advancement of Nigeria’s position in the global bioeconomy.

Delivering FUTA’s 180th Inaugural Lecture titled “The Wonders of Enzymes: Glamour of a Clean and Healthy Environment,” Professor Olajuyigbe, a Fulbright scholar and Director of the Professor Julius Okojie Central Research Laboratory, underscored the transformative potential of enzymes across multiple sectors.

She urged the government to significantly boost funding for research and development in enzyme biotechnology, citing its vital role in environmental remediation, waste treatment, and pollution control.

“Enzymes are eco-friendly biological catalysts that provide safer and more sustainable alternatives to harmful chemical processes,” she stated.

“Investing in this field will drive innovations in healthcare, agriculture, industry, and waste management, while mitigating environmental degradation.”

Highlighting specific applications, Olajuyigbe noted that enzymes are instrumental in: Pharmaceuticals: Enhancing precision in antiretroviral drug development for HIV treatment with reduced ecological impact.

Waste Management: Breaking down organic waste for composting and bioremediation.

Agriculture: Improving soil health, optimizing water use, and reducing nutrient runoff.

Textile and Detergent Industries: Replacing harsh chemicals, minimizing water pollution, and reducing energy consumption.

Biofuel Production: Supporting the creation of renewable, sustainable energy sources.

She called on the pharmaceutical industry and government agencies to support enzyme-based drug development by offering targeted research grants and fostering collaborative projects between academia and industry.

“Enzyme researchers must engage more deeply with industries and environmental agencies to identify real-world challenges and tailor solutions through innovation,” she said, adding that such partnerships would accelerate the adoption of enzyme-based technologies for environmental and industrial sustainability.

Olajuyigbe concluded by emphasizing the critical role enzymes play in shaping a circular bioeconomy. “As we navigate the 21st century, enzymes remain pivotal to advancing health, industry, and environmental protection. Strategic investment in this field will not only propel our economy but also establish Nigeria as a leader in combating global environmental challenges.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion and Vice-Chancellor of FUTA, Professor Adenike Oladiji—represented by Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Professor Timothy Amos—commended Olajuyigbe for her scholarly contributions. He described the lecture as a “cerebral and enlightening exposition” on the power of enzymes, praising the lecturer’s commitment to academic excellence and research leadership.

Professor Olajuyigbe’s lecture has sparked renewed interest in enzyme biotechnology as a key component in Nigeria’s scientific and economic development strategy.

