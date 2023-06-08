Don Advocates Scraping of NDDC, Others Over Failure To End Poverty, Conflicts In Host Communities

A university Don, Prof. Florence Masajuwa has suggested the disbandment of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other related agencies for their failure in their mission to end poverty and conflicts in the communities.

Prof. Masajuwa made the suggestion while delivering the 8th Edo State University, Uzairue Inaugural lecture series at the Aliko Dangote Auditorium, titled “The Nigerian International Petroleum Industry: Conspiracy of Silence”

She said the NDDC and oil-producing areas development commission have failed due to the government’s inability to alter the opportunities and incentives for rent-seekers and allow for active community participation in their development.

Prof. Masajuwa who is the Dean, Faculty of Law at the university further stated that haven made quality contributions to the knowledge of Natural Resources Management through law and policy, it is generally known that the disquieting atmosphere oil communities have found themselves since the advent of the oil industry is due to the absence of transparency in the relationship between the industry and its principal stakeholders.

“The lack of transparency and the use of the revenue for the good of the industry and leaving out the host communities are referred to as conspiracy of silence which often disturbs generations”

She emphasized that the federal government should look at other sources of generating revenue which she believes will ameliorate the grim environmental and existential reality of oil-producing communities.

“Notwithstanding the improved contributions from the non-oil sector to revenue, the Nigerian economy has not broken the oil spell by diversifying the sources of income for development, its, therefore, time the government started looking beyond oil revenue from oil producing communities”, she stated.

On the Petroleum Industry Act, she highlighted some of the objectives including establishing institutions with defined roles and strong governance structures; promoting improved environmental measures; promoting economic growth through increased oil and gas production and assisting host communities in petroleum operation areas to achieve their aspirations.

She said it also promotes frontier exploration and creates transparency and non-confidentiality; transforming NNPC in a viable commercially based and self-sustaining national oil company.

Prof. Masajuwa also looked at the issue of gender in the distribution of the gains and pains of the oil industry by examining the participation of women in oil-related decision-making in oil-producing communities.

She said women suffer innocuous discrimination despite the position of the constitution as stated which provides that “in furtherance of the social order of the country which is founded on ideals of freedom, equality and justice, every citizen shall have equality of rights, obligation and opportunity before the law” adding that these rights are enjoyed in breach due to corruption arising from the conspiracy of silence.

The first female professor of the university stated that the National Gender Policy (NGP) stipulated the mainstreaming of gender equality into all facets of human activities, hence, it ensures that women’s voices are amplified and their concerns are fully addressed through effective implementation of legislation and proper financing of gender equality work.

Earlier the Vice Chancellor of the university, Engr. Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor said that one hallmark of the university is the uninterrupted academic calendar that the university has maintained as the university has demonstrated resilience and unwavering commitment to providing quality education without compromising on the academic progression of the students.

He expressed appreciation to the exceptional staff of the university, their unwavering dedication to duty, tireless efforts and commitment to excellence have significantly contributed to the towering image of the university.