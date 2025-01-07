Don Advocates Multidisciplinary Research, Environmental Sustainability

Share

The ongoing advocacy for a multidisciplinary approach to deepening and enhancing the impact of research outcomes in environmental sustainability, have received a boost.

A Professor of Environmental Microbiology and Agricultural Biotechnology at the North Western University, Potchefsroom Campus, North West Province, South Africa, Prof Rasheed Adeleke, who advocated multidisciplinary research, called on scholars to invigorate efforts for multidisciplinary research on environmental sustainability.

He made the call while delivering the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Faculty of Science Guest Lecture Series, with the theme: “Endophytes and Chemical Ecology of Plants: Pathways to Environmental Sustainability.”

His lecture covered mutualistic plant-microbe interactions and the role of different filters, such as abiotic filters, host-imposed filters, and microbial species filters, in assembly rules and how through the mechanisms of horizontal and vertical gene transfers, endophytes are transferred to the next generation of plants.

Adeleke, a Professor of Environmental Microbiology and Agricultural Biotechnology, identified endophytes as bacteria and fungi that are found in plant tissues without causing apparent diseases, and have demonstrated their applicability in soil fertility, as well as increased production of bioactive compounds for medicinal plants.

He also spoke on chemical ecology of plants and how particular chemicals (allelochemicals) are involved in the organisms’ interactions with each other and their surroundings.

While identifying medical plants as sources of bioactive compounds with special abilities to drive bioactive compound production, Adeleke shared some of his findings on

“Metabolomic Profiling of Two Aloe Species – Aloe lettyae and A. longibracteata – which revealed diverse metabolites from these species.

He said screening of the medicinal plants revealed the presence of bacteria with abilities to fix nitrogen and aid growth, even as he also highlighted two isolated endophytic bacteria;

Bacillus amyloliquefacien and B. licheniformis that promotes metabolites produced by Artemisia afra, a medicinal plant from which the malaria drug component, artemisinin is obtained.

