Don Advocates Modified Lifestyle For Nigerians

A renowned Psychologist, Prof. Adegbenga Ademijulo Onabamiro, has called on Nigerians to adopt modesty, frugality and a resourceful lifestyle to navigate the current economic challenges.

Onabamiro also called on the Federal Government to review its economic policies, describing them as becoming unbearable and unfriendly.

Prof. Onabamiro made this call during the 30th Inaugural Lecture of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), titled “From Tangled Web of Life to Clear Path: Counselling Psychologist as a Compass.”

“We should reduce non-essential expenses, find ways to reuse, recycle, and explore alternative sources of income,” the Professor of Counselling Psychology further added.

He warned of the health risks associated with economic hardship, including high blood pressure, which, if unmanaged, could lead to heart failure, heart attacks, or death.

Prof. Onabamiro urged Nigerians to remain hopeful, noting that, “there is always light at the end of a dark tunnel.”

The Professor implored the government to allocate more resources to Mental Health Services, enhance access to Counselling and train more Mental Health Professionals.

He emphasised that investment in mental health would positively impact Individuals, Communities, and the Society at large.

“Policies that support Mental Health in Education, Workplaces, and Communities are essential, such policies will reduce the stigma associated with Mental Health issues and promote well-being,” he said.

Addressing issues of martial challenges, Prof. Onabamiro advised couples facing difficulties either due to childlessness or other conflicts, to seek professional counselling.

He emphasised the importance of communication, empathy, and understanding in maintaining strong relationships.

“Truth, Honesty, and Fidelity are fundamental to building a Healthy Marriage,” he noted.

He also criticized students who neglect their studies and seek shortcuts to success.

“You are counselled today not to choose comfort during the age of labour, lest you labour during the age of comfort,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Oluwole Banjo, commended Prof. Onabamiro for his contributions to Counselling Psychology and the University’s Development.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including former Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology and a one time Vice-Chancellor of the Institution, Prof. Victor Olusegun Awonusi, traditional rulers, clergy, and members of various organisations.

