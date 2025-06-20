Share

The Vice Chancellor of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS), Professor Bashir Garba, has called for the diversification of Nigeria’s energy resources as a critical step toward achieving sustainable development.

He made this appeal while delivering the institution’s 52nd Inaugural Lecture titled “Chemistry, Energy, and Industrialization: The Tripod of Sustainable Development.”

Professor Garba stressed that energy is fundamental to national development and that a stable and diversified energy supply is essential to meeting the country’s economic and industrial targets. He noted that advanced economies have successfully expanded their energy mix by leveraging various sources, thereby fueling rapid growth and sustainability.

He urged Nigeria to adopt a similar approach by harnessing the diverse energy potentials available across its regions. In particular, he highlighted Sokoto State’s abundant solar energy as a major opportunity for large-scale solar power projects capable of boosting the national grid and achieving regional energy self-sufficiency.

“Large-scale solar power plants in Sokoto can significantly improve electricity supply by feeding clean energy into the grid,” he said, adding that Nigeria’s natural resources can also be exploited to generate electricity both regionally and nationwide.

Professor Garba also emphasized the importance of safeguarding energy infrastructure against vandalism and sabotage. He noted that securing these assets is vital to ensuring a consistent power supply and sustaining developmental progress.

He further underscored the crucial role of chemistry in energy innovation, stating that it enables the development of sustainable materials and technologies that improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

In his conclusion, the Vice Chancellor called for increased investment, policy support, and collaboration to harness Nigeria’s full energy potential and lay the foundation for a robust, industrialized economy.

