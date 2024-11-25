Don Advocates FG Intervention On Private Varsities

Share

…as Salem University set to graduate 499 Students

The Vice-Chancellor of Salem University, Lokoja, Kogi State, Professor Alewo Akuba, has urged the Federal Government to consider Private Universities in its educational intervention.

Prof Akubo while addressing Journalists at the institution’s Convocation Press Briefing, argued that students produced from private universities are working in the country’s public service and not necessarily private institutions.

“Private universities are not merely training graduates for private sector jobs; rather, they should also benefit from the same support that Federal and State Universities receive,” added.

He stressed further that for Nigeria to achieve sustainable education, private universities must receive adequate attention from the Federal Government.

He urged the Federal Government to give special consideration to private universities, particularly in funding assistance through TETFund, as this would significantly aid their development.

“The future of education in Nigeria lies mostly with the private universities which hold the future. Public universities are more expensive than private universities, he said.

While Highlighting the upcoming 6th combined Convocation Ceremony coming up on the 27th of November 2024, Prof. Akubo said 499 students cut across 7 Colleges of the University, will be graduating during the 2022-2024 academic years

As part of the ceremony, Prof. Akubo said there would be a Convocation lecture that would be delivered by Erudite Prof. Sam Egwu on Wednesday the 27th of November, 2024.

