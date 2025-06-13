Don Advocates Adoption Of Agroecology To Boost Food Production

Share

The Vice Chancellor of University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences (UAES), Umuagwo, Imo, Prof. Christopher Eze, has advocated the adoption of agroecology to boost food production and ensure national food security.

Eze made the call at a one-day sensitisation workshop on MSc Agroecology and Food System programme at the institution’s campus in Umuagwo near Owerri, Imo State recently.

The Vice Chancellor said embracing smart agriculture and modern farming techniques would enhance crop yields and improve the country’s agricultural sector.

He said Nigeria and West Africa’s horticulture and forests were faced with challenges like low soil fertility, nutrient deficiencies, weed pressure, irrigation system and salination, pests and disease, among others.

“Agroecology practices can help overcome these issues and optimise nutrients and carbon balance, improving soil fertility, aggregate stability, water holding capacity, organic matter nutrient availability and PH regulation in a most harmless manner to the soil.

“Our farming system needs a comprehensive resetting, incorporating animal manure management, mulch forage legumes to improve crop yields and address challenges like soils erosion, climate change and biodiversity losses,” he noted.

Eze said an MSc in Agroecology would not only improve quality of food and lives, but would provide agricultural stakeholders with knowledge, skills and competencies in the field of agroecological approaches and advanced technologies in the agricultural system.

He commended the Visitor of the University and Governor of Imo, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, for his visionary leadership, foresight and unparalleled support to the institution over the years.

