Don Advises Information Managers To Leverage Visual Communication To Counter Misinformation

In a digital era characterised by information overload, misinformation and fragmented values, the importance of effective visual communication is vital.

This is a graphic design that serves as a means of disseminating information, encouraging behavioural change, fostering cultural identity and supporting nation building.

This was the submission of Professor Emmanuel Oladumiye while delivering the 187th inaugural lecture of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), recently at the Obafemi Awolowo Auditorium.

Speaking on the topic ” Graphic Design: Catalyst for Human Transformation and Development from Darkness to Light”, the Professor of Graphic Design and Advertising advised information managers to leverage graphic design and visual communication to counter misinformation and expose deep fakes, which are gradually clogging honest and critical information dissemination.

According to him, “Graphic design has become a front‑line tool in the fight against misinformation, especially now that AI can churn out convincing images and stories in seconds. A well‑crafted visual can either flag a deepfake or, if misused, amplify a false narrative—so the designer’s responsibility has never been higher.

Graphic design further contributes to promoting sustainable development. Through posters, campaigns, infographics and eco-conscious branding, designers can promote responsible consumption, recycling culture, clean energy advocacy, urban cleanliness and climate awareness.

Graphic design is a transformative influence across educational, religious, political, environmental and economic spheres “.

He described graphic design as a rich and comprehensive visual language that communicates human aspirations and achievements, encapsulates beliefs and political ideologies, and gives voice to the desires and dreams of society as a whole.

The lecturer proposed the establishment and enforcement of comprehensive policies by the government on outdoor advertising to promote environmental sustainability and visual order in Nigerian cities.

This, according to him, should include clear guidelines on design, placement and lifespan of advertisement graphics as well as incentives that adopt eco-friendly materials, recyclable media and digital alternatives.

The don pointed out that ” in this enlightened age, designers are no longer just stylists, they are creative visionaries. They serve as educators, advocates and innovators. As a result, graphic designers possess a unique ability to shape perception and influence behaviour. With this power, they carry significant responsibility.”

Professor Oladumiye said, “Contemporary Nigerian graphic artworks function as tools for societal progress. They serve as conduits for technological symbols and signs, playing crucial roles in community development. These symbols include road signs, billboards for adverts and information, tracks and markings on sports and even the national flag”

The Don added that design and communication curricula should integrate visual literacy, cultural symbolism and environmental responsibility, while nationwide awareness campaigns should employ locally inspired symbols and storytelling.

He stated that graphic design must be recognised as a strategic tool for shaping perceptions, influencing attitudes and fostering national unity, further stating that Nigerian designers should be supported through grants, competitions and exhibitions that highlight transformative works, particularly on sustainability and human development.

Chairman of the Occasion, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Adenike Oladiji, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Taiwo Amos, commended the lecturer on the lecture, which he described as thought-provoking and insightful.

He said that intellectual discourse is the tradition of higher institutions, and such cerebral delivery is worthy of commendation.

He said: “Professor Oladumiye has contributed in no small measure in his area of specialisation and has become a leading light in the field of graphic design.