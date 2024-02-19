Don advises corporate organisations to address challenges in Nigeria

A Professor of Marketing, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Joseph Uduji, has stressed the need for corporate organisations to channel their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) towards addressing challenges in the country. Uduji also noted that the CSR model version in Nigeria was totally different from what it is in Western countries.

The don stated this on Friday in Enugu while delivering the 199th Inaugural Lecture of UNN on the topic ‘Corporate Social Responsibility In A Marketing Context: A Responsible CSR Pyramid For Nigeria.’ Uduji, who is the Head, Department of Marketing, urged corporate organisations to first consider the peculiarity of Nigeria such as poverty alleviation, healthcare provision, infrastructural development, and education, among others. The Professor encouraged corporate organisations to adopt the CSR pyramid for Nigeria in carrying out the exercise, which was centred at solving critical developmental issues. “The emergence of CSR in Nigeria has largely been seen as a strategy employed by companies to deflect public criticism of their behaviour, and a means of avoiding government regulation. “CSR has been heavily criticised, and there is now a fierce debate over its utility and practical implication in the country. “While proponents view CSR in Nigeria as a vehicle for potentially reinvigorating an old dynamic in businesssociety relationship, critics see it as a platform for new functions to be demanded of old institutions. “The challenge of CSR in Nigeria is that it is framed by a vision that was distilled in 2015 into the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of a world with less poverty, hunger and disease.