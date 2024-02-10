Dominican Republic 2024: Flamingos Conclude Dozen-Goal Rout of Car Girls

World Cup bronze medal- lists Nigeria have fired a 12-goal strike warning to other teams in the African qualifying series for this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup by spanking their counterparts from Central African Republic 12-0 on aggregates in their second-round fixture.

Unbreached in a 6-0 win in the first leg in Douala on Sunday, the Flamingos lived up to the words of Coach Bankole Olowookere that they would not take their feet off the pedal, by recreating another 6-0 win over the visitors at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Friday.

Harmony Chidi, who earned a brace in the first leg at the Reunification Stadium in Douala, improved her haul to a hat-trick on home soil, scoring in the 2nd, 14th and 90th minutes to pile up more misery for the girls from Bangui. Tessy Ojiyovwi’s strike in the 36th minute ensured the Flamingos went into recess 3-0 up.

Ramota Kareem took the aggregate for the fixture to double figures in the 55th minute, before making sure of her brace five minutes from the end. The Flamingos will now battle the winner of the fixture between Burkina Faso and Guinea in the third round of the series, as the race to the final tournament in the Dominican Republic later this year hots up. Burkina Faso won the first leg 4-1.