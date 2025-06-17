Domestic Worker Arrested For Stealing Employer’s Car In Anambra

Share

The Anambra State Police Command has apprehended a domestic worker, Mr Divine Ifeanyi Nnalue, for allegedly stealing a black Toyota Camry belonging to his employer at Trinity Avenue, Federal Housing, in the outskirt of the commercial hub of the state, Onitsha.

This was contained in a statement by the spokesman for Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, yesterday.

According to the statement, the suspect was reportedly arrested on June 13, at Ugbeji-Okpanam by operatives of the police attached to 33 police station, near Asaba in Delta State, following an intelligence driven investigation.

Ikenga said in the statement that during the interrogation, the suspect confessed to having sold the car to an unidentified person.

SP Tochukwu Ikenga said the operatives were working on the information for possible recovery of the vehicle and arrest the other persons involved in the criminal act.

The statement reads, “Police operatives attached to the 33 Police Station in the late evening of June 13, acting on an intelligence-driven investigation, arrested one Divine Nnalue at Ugbeji-Okpanam very close to Asaba in Delta State.

Share