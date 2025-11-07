The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 71-year-old man identified as Jeriel Peter over the alleged killing of his wife, Miltha Jeriel, 67, in the Demsa Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the development, the Command spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, on Friday in Yola, said the suspect was arrested on November 6, after the incident which occurred on November 4, following a little misunderstanding that started at a beer parlour between the couple.

“During the altercation, the suspect reportedly attacked and stabbed the victim multiple times all over her body with a knife and axe.

“Upon receipt of the distress call, the Command deployed Police Operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Demsa Division, to the scene.

“The victim was immediately rushed to the Hospital where she was confirmed dead while receiving treatment,” the statement added.

Nguroje added that her corpse has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Dankombo Morris, has strongly condemned the unfortunate incident and directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to take over the case and ensure discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

Morris cautioned against all forms of domestic violence and advised members of the public to seek a peaceful resolution of conflicts.