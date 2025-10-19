Domestic Violence: Ned Nwoko Breaks Silence, Accuses Regina Daniels Of Drug Abuse

Senator Chinedu Munir Nwoko popularly known as Ned Nwoko, a Nigerian lawyer, philanthropist, and politician who serves as the senator representing Delta North senatorial district has reacted to viral allegations of domestic violence leveled against him by his wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, describing the claims as “false and unprovoked,” while accusing the actress of battling drug and alcohol addiction.

In a statement shared via his verified Instagram page on Sunday, Nwoko said Regina’s “current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse” was the root cause of their marital crisis, not violence as alleged by her or her family members.

“Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem. She must continue her rehabilitation program, or I fear for her life and safety,” the senator wrote.

He further alleged that Regina had refused to continue with her rehabilitation program and had instead moved to a place “where she will have unrestricted access to drugs.”

READ ALSO:

The senator also denied ever assaulting his wife, saying that none of his other wives had ever accused him of violence.

“I have other wives, and none will ever accuse me of violence. Regina is the violent one here, slapping and hitting three staff in the past 48 hours and destroying property, including cars and windows, for no just cause,” he claimed.

Nwoko added that he had previously asked Regina to undergo rehabilitation either in Asokoro, Abuja, or outside the country, particularly in Jordan, where she would not have access to drugs.

“A clear-headed Regina would have taken Moon to the hospital, but instead she even threatened to kill our resident nurse for exposing her drug abuse,” he alleged.

According to the senator, the chaos in his home unfolded while he was away taking their son, Moon, to the hospital.

He accused Regina’s brother, Sammy West, of orchestrating the incident alongside others he described as her “drug suppliers.”

“A scene of chaos unfolded at home, orchestrated by Sammy, Regina’s main drug supplier. Another known supplier of drugs to Regina is the tiny evil devil called Ann,” he alleged.

The lawmaker’s statement follows viral social media videos showing Regina Daniels in distress, claiming she could no longer endure “the violence” in her marriage.

As of the time of this report, Regina Daniels has yet to issue an official response to her husband’s claims, while the police have not released any statement confirming an investigation into the incident.