Domestic Violence: Ekiti CMD Alleges Third Party Fuelling Crisis In Matrimony

…Stresses Love, Commitment to his Family

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Ekiti State Specialist Hospital Ikere-Ekiti, Doctor Olaolu Olubiyi who was recently suspended over an allegation of battering his wife on a domestic issue said the crisis was orchestrated by some moles to destabilize the homefront.

The CMD who spoke on Friday said the misunderstanding between him and his wife was exaggerated by the third columnist to achieve their evil desires.

Doctor Olubiyi who recently had been battling with the allegation of beating his wife had been suspended from office by the State Government.

The senior physician who reacted through his Counsel, Opeyemi Ogunremi affirmed his love for his wife and family, stressing the significance of his nuclear family.

According to him, the disagreement that brought him to the news was one of those family issues that could have been resolved amicably until it was escalated by some people who were jealous of his peaceful home and looking for a way to destroy his hard-earned image over the years.

He said: “I’m not happy with the whole situation which has taken a very serious toll on my family and image, I want to correct the impression many people are having about me because of this issue, those close to me know that I will never want to go close to any unlawful thing.

The statement on Saturday by the counsel added, “In the first instance, we want to categorically state that the issue between Dr Olaoluwa Olubiyi and his wife, Dr (Mrs) Adenike Olubiyi is not a fresh issue but has been lingering for over two years.

“Moreover, it’s a family affair which has nothing to do with their respective official responsibilities and it is already being looked into by the family to avoid degenerating into an irreconcilable situation.

“We therefore want to plead with the members of the public to please treat this issue with caution so as not to disorganize the family and throw the children to everlasting sorrow.”