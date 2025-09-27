Domestic Tourism Is Driver Of National Devt, Says Muhammad

…commends Akwaaba organisers for deepening travel trade in Africa

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Dr Mukhtar Yawale Muhammad, has disclosed that the focus of the Ministry is on domestic tourism, noting that it is a driver of national development. Muhammad made this known when he delivered the Keynote address at the recently held Akwaaba African Travel Market in Lagos.

‘‘On behalf of the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, I warmly welcome all our guests, exhibitors, and participants from over 20 countries who have gathered here in Lagos to celebrate Africa’s diversity, showcase opportunities, and strengthen tourism partnerships,’’ he said.

Muhammad noted that the yearly event had become a continental hub for the travel industry, stating, ‘‘over the past two decades, Akwaaba has become more than just a travel it has evolved into a continental hub of ideas, innovation, and collaboration. Through its specialised segments- from the Africa Food Fair to Medical Tourism, the Youth Tourism Conference, the Africa Travel 100 Awards, and exhibitions – Akwaaba has consistently positioned Africa as a compelling destination for both leisure and business.’’

He commended the organisers of Akwaaba African Travel Market for their consistency, saying, ‘‘we commend the organisers for sustaining this initiative, which has attracted world leaders, industry pioneers, international organisations, and millions of visitors, making it a true success story of African tourism.’’

On the theme, the Permanent Secretary said, ‘‘the theme of this year’s edition; “Domestic Tourism in Africa” could not be more timely or relevant. Across the continent, we are realising that the first foundation for a sustainable tourism industry is the growth of domestic travel.

‘‘By encouraging our citizens to explore their own cultural heritage, natural landscapes, cuisine, festivals, and creative expressions, we are building national pride, creating jobs, and stimulating inclusive economic growth.

‘‘In Nigeria, the ministry has prioritised domestic tourism as a driver of national development. We are advancing initiatives to promote community-based tourism, upgrade tourism infrastructure, strengthen creative industry linkages, and encourage private-sector partnerships. ‘‘Likewise the Ministry is reviewing the National Tourism Policy; may I use this platform to seek for the contribution of stakeholders for the review. With over 200 ethnic groups and diverse landscapes from our forests and waterfalls to our historical monuments and festivals, Nigeria is well positioned to lead Africa’s domestic tourism renaissance.’’

He further disclosed, ‘‘Nigeria is proud to showcase its cultural and creative assets at Akwaaba. Through various exhibitions, presentations, and interactions, we aim to demonstrate the rich heritage and contemporary creativity that make Nigeria not just a destination, but an experience.

‘‘We particularly welcome opportunities for partnerships in tourism investment, cultural exchange aviation, hospitality, technology, and youth development. Akwaaba is the perfect platform to deepen such collaborations and networking.

He charged the participants to see themselves as the fulcrum for the future of African tourism, saying, ‘‘the future of African tourism depends on us. We must: Build stronger intra-African travel networks and reduce barriers to movement; Invest in our youth and empower them with skills and opportunities in tourism and hospitality: Embrace technology and digitisation to enhance travel experiences; Strengthen public-private partnerships to drive innovation and investment;

‘‘And above all, tell Africa’s own story to the world confidently, and proudly.’’ Muhammad used the occasion to reiterates the commitment of the ministry to working with Akwaaba and others to further develop and promote tourism.

‘‘Let me conclude by reaffirming the commitment of the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy to working with Akwaaba, with our African partners, and with the global travel community to build a resilient, inclusive, and prosperous tourism industry.’’