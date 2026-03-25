Transactions on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) have surged significantly in February 2026, driven largely by increased domestic participation, with total market turnover rising to N1.542 trillion.

This represents a sharp 78.93 per cent increase compared to N0.862 trillion recorded in January 2026, according to the Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment report released by NGX. On a year-on-year basis, total transactions also grew by 38.15 per cent from N1.116 trillion posted in February 2025.

The latest data highlights strong investor activity in the equities market, with domestic investors continuing to dominate trading on the Exchange.

Domestic transactions accounted for N1.403 trillion in February 2026, representing 90.99 per cent of total market activity, while foreign transactions stood at N0.139 trillion, making up 9.01 per cent. This indicates that domestic investors outperformed foreign investors by a wide margin of about 82 per cent during the month.

A breakdown of the figures shows that domestic transactions rose sharply by 87.65 per cent from N0.747 trillion in January 2026 to N1.403 trillion in February 2026. Foreign transactions also recorded growth, albeit at a slower pace, increasing by 21.81 per cent from N0.114 trillion to N0.139 trillion within the same period.

Further analysis reveals that institutional investors were the major drivers of domestic market activity. Institutional transactions rose significantly by 120.33 per cent from N0.388 trillion in January 2026 to N0.855 trillion in February 2026. Retail investors also increased their participation, with transactions rising by 52.42 per cent from N0.360 trillion to N0.549 trillion.

In terms of capital flows, total foreign inflows stood at N66.71 billion, while foreign outflows were slightly higher at N72.32 billion, indicating a net outflow position for the month. On the domestic side, inflows were estimated at about N747.36 billion, compared to outflows of N655.97 billion, suggesting stronger internal market liquidity.

Cumulatively, year-to-date figures show that total transactions reached N2.404 trillion, with domestic investors accounting for 89.47 per cent and foreign investors contributing 10.53 per cent. For the corresponding period in 2025, domestic participation stood at 89.78 per cent, while foreign investors accounted for 10.22 per cent, indicating a relatively stable structure in market participation.

A longer-term historical review shows sustained growth in market activity over the years. Between 2007 and 2025, domestic transactions increased by 160.83 per cent from N3.556 trillion to N9.275 trillion, while foreign transactions rose more sharply by 329.87 per cent from N0.616 trillion to N2.648 trillion.

Despite this growth, domestic investors have remained the dominant force in the Nigerian equities market. In 2025 alone, domestic transactions accounted for about 78 per cent of total trades, compared to 22 per cent for foreign investors.

The February 2026 performance reinforces this trend, underscoring the resilience of local investors amid evolving market conditions. Analysts say sustained domestic participation, supported by institutional investors, will remain critical to market stability, especially in the face of fluctuating foreign investment flows and global economic uncertainties.