Domestic Investment Decline Weighs On Nigerian Bourse

Nigeria’s equities market stumbled in January as total transactions at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) fell by 9.9 per cent month-onmonth (m/m) to N607.05 billion, reflecting a decline in domestic investor participation.

According to the latest Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Report, local investors—who accounted for 88.2 per cent of all transactions—reduced their inflows by 11.8 per cent m/m to N535.54 billion, largely driven by a 33.9 per cent drop in institutional transactions.

This decline came despite an encouraging 33.1 per cent rise in retail investor activity. In contrast, foreign investor inflows surged to a six-month high, rising 7.1 per cent m/m to N71.51 billion.

Analysts attribute this uptick to growing confidence in Nigeria’s foreign exchange (FX) market and moderating yields in the fixed-income space.

The foreign exchange market also faced headwinds, as total inflows fell 12.9% m/m to $4.12 billion in February. Both foreign (50.1% of total) and local (49.9%) inflows weakened.

Notably, foreign portfolio investment (FPI) and foreign direct investment (FDI) each declined by over 12 per cent m/m, while local inflows dipped 15.1%, dragged by steep declines in transactions from individuals (-62.5%), the Central Bank of Nigeria (-36.3%), and exporters/importers (-22.5%).

The slowdown in domestic investment triggered bear – ish sentiments as the stock market endured another difficult week, with the All-Share Index (ASI) slipping 1.2 per cent week-on-week (w/w) to 106,533.26 points.

The slump was largely driven by sharp declines in TRANSCORP (-17.7%), MTNN (-3.2%), and ACCESSCORP (-6.8%). Trading activity also weakened, with total volume and value of transactions dropping by 1.9 per cent w/w and 8.0 per cent w/w, respectively.

Sectoral losses were widespread, with Banking (-2.9%), Insurance (-2.3%), Consumer Goods (-1.7%), and Oil & Gas (-0.2%) all closing in negative territory.

The Industrial Goods index remained unchanged. While domestic investors are expected to continue dominating total transaction values, analysts at Lagos based Cordros Capital Ltd anticipate lingering volatility amid uncertainties surrounding bank and insurance earnings reports, as well as dividend announcements.

Meanwhile, FX market sentiment remains fragile, with rebased inflation data (January 2025: 24.82% y/y) likely to dampen carry trade opportunities, potentially limiting foreign portfolio inflows.

With shifting macroeconomic conditions and investor sentiment in flux, the coming months will test the resilience of Nigeria’s capital markets.

