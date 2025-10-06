Domestic Gas Key To Nigeria’s Prosperity –Seplat

Seplat Energy Plc has said that domestic gas remains the engine of prosperity for Nigeria and Africa in general – from powering homes, to fueling industry and providing a cleaner alternative for cooking and transportation.

This, the company said, informed its heavy investment in gas processing capacity devoted to the domestic market, including the ANOH gas plant which is expected to come on stream before the end of the year. The Director, New Energy at Seplat, Mr. Okechukwu Mba, spoke at the 2025 Africa Energy Week (AEW) held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Mba, according to a statement yesterday by Director, External Affairs & Social Performance, Seplat Energy Plc, Chioma Afe and Manager, Corporate Communications, Seplat Energy Plc, Stanley Opara, spoke during a panel discussion titled: “Beyond Exports: Developing Commercially Viable Domestic Gas Markets.”

He stated that stakeholders needed to ensure that the challenges in the gas to power value chain from molecules at the wellhead to electrons in homes were addressed for Nigeria to realise the goal of increased power supply to Nigerians. He also emphasized the importance of a commercially viable power sector which is critical to achieving growth in the domestic gas market.