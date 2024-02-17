Domestic Employee Steals $51,000 From Employer 3 Days After Employment

A domestic employee identified as Blessing Effiong, has been arrested by the police in Lagos for allegedly stealing her employer’s $51, 000, three days after she was employed.

Confirming the incidence which occurred at the Lekki area of the state,the Zonal Police Public Relation Officer (ZPRO) SP Ayuba Umma in a statement on Friday said suspect was recommended for employment by an agent named one Anthony and she began working as a domestic staff on December 23, 2023.

Umma said three days into her employment; she absconded with the sum belonging to her employer and fled with her husband to Cross River State but that on January 31, detectives from the Zonal Criminal Investigation Department (ZCID) Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan Lagos, arrested her after receiving a petition against her by the employer whose identity is being protected by the police.

According to the police, following intensive investigation, both wife and husband were apprehended on January 31 in their hideout in Cross River State, During investigation, it was revealed that Blessing had approached Anthony under false pretenses to work as domestic staff, providing misleading contact information and using registered phone numbers not associated with her identity.

“She failed to complete her employment application form, indicating her fraudulent intentions. Despite initially denying the full extent of stealing, Blessing eventually confessed to stealing $30,000, admitting also to have given $20,000 to her husband who is simply known as Bassey.