Domestic Bourse Extends Loss On Profit-Taking Activities

The heavy losses recorded by most bluechip stocks on Wednesday saw the NGX All-Share Index falling further by 1.89 per cent to settle at 101,158.46 points. Losses in MTNN (-4.39%), ZENITHBANK (-10.00%) and GTCO (-9.76%) offset the gains in GEREGU (+9.69%), PZ (+9.97%) and MANSARD (+0.17%) putting the market on the red.

As a result, the year- to-date (YTD) return decreased to +35.28 per cent, while the market capitalisation slipped by N1.07 trillion to close at N55.36 trillion. The total volume traded increased by 15.4 percent to 749.13 million units, valued at N22.49 billion, and exchanged in 14,288 deals.

TRANSCORP was the most traded stock by volume at 79.68 million units, while GEREGU was the most traded stock by value at NGN6.98 billion. Sectoral performance mirrored the overall mar- ket sentiment, as the Banking (-8.1%), Insurance (-3.0%), Consumer Goods (-1.8%), Oil & Gas (-1.8%) and Industrial Goods (-0.4%) indices all declined.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative (0.2x), as 56 tickers lost relative to 10 gainers. ROYALEX (-10.0%) and MAYBAKER (-10.0%) recorded the highest losses of the day, while TRIPPLEG (+10.0%) and PZ (+10.0%) topped the gainers’ list.