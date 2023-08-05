Dome Entertainment Centre: Prime Setting For Luxury, Ecotourism Beckons

Dome Entertainment Centre located in the Business District (CBD) of Abuja is a prime centre for upscale entertainment, with its sight on offering guests best of luxury and ecotourism entertainment cu- rated under a prescient ambiance boosting some quietude and natural appeal.

Surrounded by embassies, Dome Entertainment hub boast seven distinct facilities, these include; the Summit Restaurant- where guests experience exclusive dinning, with its amazing lounge setting making for relaxation. As Nigeria’s iconic prime entertainment and hospitality centre, the Dome has over- time positioned itself as a proudly Nigerian private initiative created as an indigenous brand to offer options for dining, relaxation, fitness, business meetings and entertainment.

The centre, which first began operations in 2005, is now reloaded and repackaged to become a world class luxury destination for recreation, leisure and conferencing. Part of the offerings available is that it is now embedded with six lanes and 10 pins bowling alley, which enable visitors to have fulfilling and fun filled leisure and special moments.

Its Camelot Spa offers superb environment for the guests to be treated to relaxing and different exotic massages, pedicure and other treatments. Within its entrails is located Francis Hotel, featuring 20 rooms of three categories- standard, superior and deluxe inside the penthouse, all boasting stylishly fitted and furnished amenities for the relaxation and comfort of the guests.

Others facilities located within the expansive Dome Entertainment Centre is a topnotch body trust gym, offering guests ample opportunity to enjoy exploring different fitness offerings while its Paradiso Garden is of an exotic and pleasant outdoor scenery, wired with live band, and many more attractions: Also, The Dome service cuts across finest twins café and bakery for its guests comfort.

The duo graciously provided guests at the recreation hub with fresh Oraka emphasised the uniqueness a South Africa franchised Spa in the recreation hub, fitted with expert skills and knowledge on the business. The Centre’s Paradiso Garden, Oraka noted is very unique as its offers inviting view and scenery including a Caribbean view coated palm trees and the coconut falling. Also, the very unique body trust gym offers customers healthy fitness service, he said.

According to him, The Dome Entertainment Centre is the brainchild of a business mogul, Professor Obinna Okonkwo and is tailored to offer cutting-edge service through the management team, who had been exposed to latest technologies on manning tourism businesses. Speaking further on the Centre’s offerings, he said there are two bowling alley in the whole of Abuja, and the bowling alley in Dome remains the best due to its features.

“We have two bowling alley in Abuja, but ours is standard because we are not analog, but digital. And this is simply because we have professionals on ground,’’ he said. He said the target market of the hotel are both upper and middle classes as specific customers mostly want such services, adding that, “the Dome is home away from home. Everything you want is inside, we are like a resort,” he boasted.

For his professionalism over the years, Oraka has received stages of promotion at a stretch. He has been instrumental for the transformation of the Centre from a club house prior 2017 to entertainment and recreation hub, which it is today. Speaking further, he stressed that, “the ambiance builds a supportive network for families and friends to maintain good relationships stead of nightlife activities.”

He described the location of the Dome Entertainment Centre as very accessible and strategic, noting that it is one of the reasons for its high level patronage.