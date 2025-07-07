Dolphin Swimming League: St Saviour’s, Grange Emerge Champions

St Saviour’s School, Ikoyi, and Grange School, Ikeja, have emerged champions of Season 6 of the Dolphin Swimming League, Nigeria’s premier inter-school swimming competition.

The two schools amassed 1,121.5 and 1,335 points, respectively, across the four legs of the season to top the elementary and secondary school categories.

At the award ceremony held over the weekend in Lagos, St Saviour’s reaffirmed its dominance in the elementary division, finishing ahead of Grange School and Children’s International School, who placed second and third, respectively.

In the secondary school category, Grange School took top honours, thanks in part to standout performances from Aidan Demuje-Abili and Chioma Kanu. Children’s International School and Greensprings School followed in second and third place.