Dolly Parton Postpones Shows Over ‘Health Challenges’

Dolly Parton has postponed the start of her forthcoming Las Vegas residency by almost a year, telling fans she needs “a few procedures” to deal with ongoing “health challenges”.

In a statement posted on her social media accounts, the 79-year-old country music legend explained she wouldn’t have enough time to rehearse for the shows, which were scheduled for The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in early December.

“I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say,” she wrote, announcing rescheduled dates for September 2026, reports the BBC. “And don’t worry about me quitting the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet.”

Parton did not disclose the nature of her health issues, but she was recently forced to pull out of a Dollywood event after being diagnosed with a kidney stone that she said was causing “a lot of problems”.