Dollarised Operations, Policy Inconsistencies Threaten Nigeria’s Energy Transition

The Acting Managing Director and Gas Asset Manager of Neconde Energy Limited, Engr. Chichi Emenike, has raised concerns over the significant financial burdens hampering Nigeria’s energy transition, warning that unpaid gas deliveries, dollarised operations, and inconsistent policies are discouraging investments in the sector.

Emenike made the remarks during a panel session at the Oriental News Nigeria 2025 Conference held in Lagos on Thursday. The conference was themed, “Integrating Nigeria’s Gas Potential Into Strategic Energy Transition Initiatives.”

According to her, Neconde has supplied gas to electricity generation companies (GenCos) without payment for nearly two years, placing the company in a precarious financial situation.

“This is a serious conundrum. We sourced funds to produce these gas molecules from our facilities, and yet we have not been paid. How am I supposed to repay the loans?” she asked.

She noted that upstream gas production in Nigeria is heavily dollarised, making it more expensive than crude oil production and unsustainable without a viable commercial framework.

“The gas production industry is highly dollarised, including all the required inputs. Virtually nothing is produced locally—everything from technology to drilling accessories must be imported in US dollars.

“The cost of operating and maintaining (O&M), drilling, and handling a gas well is significantly higher than for crude oil. Gas wells require more sophisticated and expensive technologies,” she said.

Emenike further highlighted inefficiencies in the gas-to-power value chain, revealing that over 500 million standard cubic feet (scf) of gas are transported through the NGIC pipeline daily.

“If you multiply that volume by just one dollar, the cost is substantial. Drilling some of these wells costs around $35,000, excluding other associated fees,” she noted.

Also speaking, former Minister of Power and Chairman of Geometric Power, Prof. Barth Nnaji, urged the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to bridge the gap between the regulated gas price of $2.42/MMBtu and the actual market rate of $2.70 to $9/MMBtu.

He disclosed that although the official domestic gas price for power generation was recently reduced to $2.13/MMBtu effective April 1, 2025, GenCos are often forced to procure gas from the open market at significantly higher prices due to supply constraints and contract variations.

“Most electricity in Nigeria is generated using gas. The wide disparity between the regulated and market gas prices puts enormous pressure on the power sector,” Nnaji said.

He warned that the pricing gap is worsening liquidity challenges, contributing to the ₦1.1 trillion electricity subsidy recorded in the first half of 2025, and increasing the federal government’s debt to GenCos.

“The gas-to-power benchmark being below market realities places an unsustainable burden on power producers,” he added.

Commenting on the recent tariff adjustment by the Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC), which reduced the Band A tariff from ₦209/kWh to ₦160/kWh effective August 1, 2025, Nnaji advised caution.

He noted that states assuming electricity regulatory responsibilities under the Electricity Act must be financially prepared to bear the cost of subsidies to avoid service disruptions.

“There’s an assumption that the federal government subsidizes power supply through NBET, allowing DisCos to sell at ₦45/kWh. But that subsidy is not always available, contributing to the over ₦5.2 trillion debt owed to GenCos,” he said.

He called for cost-reflective tariffs that can cover operational and maintenance costs, especially since many critical inputs are imported and priced in foreign currency.

“The energy charge component of the tariff must cover asset maintenance costs. If operators can’t recover O&M expenses, which are dollar-denominated, there will be repeated system breakdowns.

“The regulator must continue to adjust tariffs to reflect actual industry costs if we are to ensure sustainability,” Nnaji said.