Dollarisation Of Downstream Sector Pushing Petroleum Products’ Prices Higher – MEMAN

The Chief Executive Officer of the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Mr Clement Isong, has said that the dollarisation of the payments in the downstream sector is pushing prices of petroleum products higher.

This was as he said that it is exerting pressure on the foreign exchange of the nation.

Speaking on Thursday during MEMAN’s quarterly press webinar and engagement titled: Advantages of Autogas (LPG and CNG) and the evolving price of fuel, ” Isong said in spite of past engagements and advocacies, oil marketers still pay charges to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA) in dollars.

He stated that owing to the current falling value of the naira to the dollar, making such payments in dollars increases the costs that marketers incur and consequently increases the prices of petroleum products.

He appealed to the federal government to prevail on the agencies to accept payment of charges in the naira as against the current practice of dollar payment.

The MEMAN boss also advocated the adoption of renewables and alternative energies, such as members solar, Compressed Natural Gas, (CNG); liquified petroleum gas (LPG cooking gas) and other forms of renewables.

Isong said: “The focus today is on gas. We have, however, ongoing advocacy, which has to do with the dollarization of the supply chain. It is one of the ways we can help to manage and reduce the cost of PMS at the pump. One of our objectives at MEMAN is the affordability of energy. It does not matter whether it is solar, CNG, LPG petrol or diesel. We like to focus on efficiencies. We like to focus on any area that will ensure the affordability of energy.

“One of the challenges we have is the dollarisation of the supply chain. The President in one of his 31, July 2023 statements said: ‘We are also monitoring the exchange rate and inflation on fuel prices. If and when necessary we will intervene. The government is now intervening in any way it can in order to manage the pump price and the societal issues in the country.

“An area that we have advocated for many years but we have not made much progress is the continued dollarization of the supply chain. There are some charges that we pay. E pay port charges to NPA in dollars, we pay to NIMASA in dollars and the entire ship-to-ship, moving of products by vessels is also in dollars. It has an impact on the exchange rate. Forex volatility is adding cost to charges.

“If marketers were buying from NNPC trading and going to pick from the vessel, that would explain to you why the prices at the pump have gone up when they recover the dollar exchange cost. You need to buy the dollar where you can find it and that adds to the pump price.

“We are struggling to keep the price low but the diesel price has gone up as a result of the exchange rate even though the crude oil prices have moderated. But because of the exchange rate and the transport cost, it has gone up.

He added: “Because of the power situation, many of the filling stations run on diesel. We are encouraging filling stations to move to solar energy, and the depots to move to gas generators. But for those who have not yet moved, we are trying to encourage our transporters to move to CNG so that they can reduce their costs. We do not see the price of diesel going down.

“Let us try to get the dollar out of the supply chain. We request the government to intervene and keep NPA and NIMASA to charge in naira. Let us try to strengthen the naira and help the government strengthen the naira because the high exchange rate does not serve the economy.

“We are encouraging and advocating renewables, alternative energies. Many of our members are moving to solar energy in our filling stations and offices. Many are moving when they can, to CNG. We want to encourage the full utilization of gas.”

He also noted that the government had intervened to ensure energy security and availability of petroleum products at a reasonable cost.

He recalled that President Tinubu, in July 2023 assured that his administration would continue to monitor inflation and exchange rate fluctuations and would be intervening to manage market operations to ensure energy security.

Isong said: “We have seen those interventions at different times and it provides a level of stability but our advocacy is to encourage a paradigm shift to affordable energy options.”

Gas and Renewable Energies Specialist at MEMAN, Adelanke Dayo-Adepoju, said CNG has many benefits. She stated that it is cheaper and environmentally friendly than fuel.

She said Nigeria has not yet picked up on the usage of natural gas vehicles (NGVs).

She said: “NGV is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses CNG. Natural gas powers more than 6,500 vehicles in Nigeria. Worldwide, there were almost 28 million NGVs. The market was led by China (5.4 million), Iran (4 million), India (3 million), Pakistan 3 million), Argentina (2.2 million), Brazil (1.8 million), and Italy (1.1 million).

“The advantages of natural gas as a transportation fuel include its domestic availability and reduced greenhouse gas emissions over conventional gasoline and diesel fuels.”

Vice-President and Chairman, Technical Committee, Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA) Mr Femi Fanoiki, said there had been efforts by the federal government and some state governments to encourage investments in cooking gas (LPG).

He, however, called for more investments and infrastructure to deepen gas penetration.