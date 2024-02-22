Dollar Will Crash Against Naira In Less Than One Month – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has declared that the United States (US) dollar will crash under the naira in less than a month.

Abiodun stated this at a stakeholder meeting held at the Cultural Center, Kuto Abeokuta, following the growing economic hardship in the country.

He explained that the assurance is based on an emergency meeting President Bola Tinubu held with the Governors.

The governor said that the Federal Government is aware of the challenges and ready to address them headlong.

“I can assure you that the dollar will crash down in less than a month. The meeting we had with the President was very assuring and now we know that there are saboteurs in the economy, but their aim will not succeed

”In light of the current situation, we have made the decision to provide our citizens with essential food items such as rice, garri, and beans. I have arranged for nearly 100 trailers of rice to be delivered, with offloading beginning tomorrow.

“To ensure fair distribution, we have decided that the elderly and vulnerable will receive the rice free of charge, while others will be able to purchase it at the original price before the increase in the value of the dollar. This will allow us to sustain the initiative until the dollar issue is resolved,” Abiodun said.

Abiodun stated that provision would be made for food palliatives to include rice and other food items for about 300,000 households across the State.

“The State Government will commence to offset the backlog of inherited deductions. To this end, we are immediately committing N500 million monthly payments towards outstanding deductions. It is noteworthy that we have continued to pay N10,000 transport allowance to all civil servants for the last 8 months.

“This brings our total immediate interventions as a responsible State Government to about N5 billion across all sectors of the State economy,” the governor submitted.

He noted that his administration would not be insensitive to the challenges being faced by the citizens, appreciating the people for their perseverance, patience and understanding.