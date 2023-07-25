Dollar Video Clip: Court To Rules On Protection Of Ganduje Fundamental Human Rights

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano State presided over by Justice MA Liman, has set, September 22 to rule on the application seeking the Protection of Former Kano Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje Fundamental Human Rights in the case of alleged Stocking of Dollar in a Video Clip.

When the case resumed hearing, Tuesday 25, A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Barrister Femi Falana, told the Court that what the former Governor was seeking was a perpetual enjoyment of Immunity after living office.

When the case resumed hearing at the Court, Presided over by Justice MA Liman of the Federal High Court, Kano, Barrister Femi Falana SAN a Counsel to the first Respondent (Kano Public Complaints and Anti Corruption), asked Court to dismiss the application seeking the enforcement of fundamental Human Right of Ganduje his Family and Political appointees.

Femi Falana who submitted a 23 Paragraphs written address to the Court, argued that there are no provisions of a law that allowed anybody to come to Court and seek protection from Police and other Security interrogation without having a proof of abuse of fundamental Human Right.

“Public interests Litigation is not an individual matter and that litigation seeks to protect public interests and the application submitted by Ganduje Counsel only seek to protect him, while the submission of Family and Political appointees are People who are not known by the Court”.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria further alluded to the fact that Ganduje is using the cover of protection of his fundamental Human Rights as a means to gag the Court from carrying out it’s functions.

Counsel to the 1st Applicant (Ganduje) Barrister Matthew Ubah SAN, argued that his client is right to seek the Protection of his fundamental Human Rights when due process was not been followed while inviting him by the State Anti Corruption Commission.

In the same vein, he argued that the arrest of Ganduje former Commissioner of Works in the case of alleged N1 Billion contract fraud, clearly shows that the Former Governor is right when he seeks his protection and that of his Family and Political appointees.

Barrister Matthew Ubah SAN, using sections 3, 2 and 5 of the protection of fundamental Human Rights asked the Court to grant his order of protection of his client’s fundamental Human Rights.

But Barrister Femi Falana SAN insisted that the Relief 3 Declaration in the application which sight intimidation, Harassment, and Arrest, the Counsel to the Applicant is only saying Ganduje is not accountable to the People of Kano.

He said Relief 2,3,4 are not grantable because the People’s seeking to be protected are not known to the Court and Court does not protect a right that is not been violated.

The Presiding Judge, Justice MA Liman while responding to the whole argument, said the narrowest thing in the whole of the matter is to show why the Applicant should not be arrested, asking the Counsel to deal with the matter at stake.

He Adjourned to 22 September 2023 to deliver Judgement on the matter of Fundamental Human Rights.