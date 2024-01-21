Dollar Scarcity: How CBN Can Restore Confidence in Forex Market, by Experts

….Obasanjo, Others Proffer Solution to FX Scarcity, Depreciating Naira

Sequel to the report of the Special Investigator on the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Jim Obazee, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has launched a probe into foreign exchange allocations to banks and some companies in the country. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that, that might be the solution to Nigeria’s forex crisis and fall in Naira value. This, in effect will help in boosting reserves and enhancing forex earnings

Probe of banks, BDCs over alleged FX sabotage

Though the real reason for the current scarcity of foreign exchange in Nigeria is shortage of supply due to low FX inflow, the Central Bank of Nigeria recently took steps to commence probing Deposit Money Banks for alleged hoarding of foreign exchange and round tripping. It was disclosed that if any of the banks were found to be sabotaging the government’s effort to halt the free fall of the Naira in a bid to strengthen the national currency, the bank would be sanctioned. This came as it is believed that some banks are speculating, purchasing forex from the Investors & Export window and selling for profit in the parallel market. A Bureau De Change (BDC) operator, who craved ano- nymity, confirmed that banks are hoarding dollars in order to make huge profits. He stated that hoarding was partly responsible for the unification of exchange markets not delivering successes as envisaged by the Federal Government. “Some banks are speculating, purchasing from I&E selling for profit in the parallel market.

So, artificial demands are driving up forex rates and that is working against the efforts of CBN to stem the slide of the Naira,” the operator said. However, a CBN source also said that speculators are keeping piles of dollars with plans to trade for massive profits in future deals. The source, however, disclosed that the CBN plans to address the issues of speculation comprehensively through heavy sanctions on defaulting banks and BDC operators. “Government, through the CBN plans to probe bank hoarding and round tripping with heavy sanctions awaiting defaulters. This is because the apex bank believed hoarders – banks and black parallel operators- are responsible for the artificial scarcity that is driving up forex rates. Government plans through the CBN, is to address the issues of speculation comprehensively and through heavy sanctions.

“The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had green lighted the unification but insisted that more efforts are required for the full dividends to be delivered. “That was why CBN ordered recently that banks shouldn’t use the gains from revaluation to pay dividends or meet operational expenses. Heavy sanctions may force defaulting banks to release forex,” the source said. However, it was gathered that in the coming days, the Naira will start appreciating against the Dollar due to the removal of forex restrictions on 43 items by the CBN and the intervention of the apex bank by way of paying part of backlongs owed to some companies and airlines. Removing the restrictions, economists have said, would eliminate the need for importers of the banned products to go to the parallel market, reducing the pressure on the Naira.

“The hitherto FX restrictions had implications on inflation, causing the prices of affected goods to in- crease,” an analyst, Chukwudi Ikerefon, said. Meanwhile, the Association of Bureau de Change Opera- tors (ABCON) has directed its members across the country to stop buying dollars for more than N900 from Nigerians at the black market. The move, ABCON said, would sanitise the parallel market and help the Naira rebound from N1, 200 to around N900 or N950 in the days ahead. The Chief Executive Officer of AYA Modo Nigeria Limited, Abdullahi Yusuf, confirmed the plans to peg the Dollar to Naira exchange rate below N1, 000 at the black market Moreover, the president of ABCON, Aminu Gwadabe, failed to confirm the directive, noting that ABCON as an association would comply with the CBN allowable limit of -2.5 per cent to +2.5 per cent of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange market window weighted average rate of the previous day.

“As usual, we believe that making the Naira stable requires the CBN to make our sector commercially viable by opening up other sources for our members to ensure business continuity. “ABCON and its members are Nigerians and will embrace any CBN policy aimed at ensuring Naira stability and including BDCs as a third pillar for moderating and regulating the parallel market. “The CBN has issued us directives that we should only transact our business at their referenced anchor rates and advise our members to do the necessary,” he added.

When a Bank froze customers’ forex accounts

Three weeks ago, customers’ accounts were frozen and a message was sent out by a 2nd Generation Bank to its customers, asking them to refund the money they transferred using the App. The House of Representatives has re- solved to probe the Bank over the alleged freezing of the bank accounts of some of its customers. This resolution was a sequel to a motion of a matter of urgent public importance moved by Femi Bamishile (APC, Ekiti) on Wednesday during plenary. Moving the motion, Mr. Bamishile in- formed the lawmakers that the Bank has an App for the transaction of FX. According to him, the app has been running for years with no limit cap on transactions. He stated that customers of the bank have been using the platform for transactions but that the app stopped recently. Bamishile said shortly after the App stopped, the bank also froze the accounts of some of the customers using the software.

“This App has been ongoing for a period of time, and there is no cap to the limit of money that can be bought or transferred either by an individual or business. “Three weeks ago, customers’ accounts were frozen and a message was sent out by the Bank to their customers, asking them to refund the money they transferred using the App,” he said. He cited the case of an unnamed man whom the bank coerced to refund $100,000 after carrying out transactions via the App. “A young man was invited and detained by the Special Fraud Unit. He was made to pay $100,000 back to the bank and also made to give an undertaking under duress stating that he made an illegal transaction,” the legislator said in the motion. Bamishile explained that the Bank made money from all transactions via the App.

Therefore, they should be equally liable for any disruption. Following the adoption of the motion, the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, mandated the committee on Digital Banking to look into this issue and come to an amicable resolution. The committee is to report back to the House in two weeks.

Wrong signal to investors

In a similar development, sequel to the report of the CBN Special Investigator, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) instituted a probe into the use of foreign exchange by some companies under the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele. This came on heels of the anti-graft agency’s visit to the corporate offices of Dangote Group. But, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in its reaction to the development warned against witch hunt that may scare big investors like the chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote from further investing in the country. The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi Kadir, gave the warning on Monday during an interview on Arise TV, monitored by Sunday Telegraph. Kadir reacted to issues surrounding alleged preferential FX allocation by the government to Dangote Industries Ltd and over 50 others. The MAN D-G said the government can decide on the sector to give FX support, particularly the one that is critical for the country’s economic survival.

Kadir said: “I mean the issue of the invasion of Dangote headquarters is quite an unfortunate one, and I think it’s something that Nigeria needs to look at in a very serious manner, so that the government decides as to whether we are going to continue to encourage private investment, and how we deal with our champions, without any doubt. “Dangote industry is an institution. It’s one of the biggest, if not the biggest, manufacturing entities, not only in Nigeria, but in Africa. It employs thousands of people, and it’s one of those, I mean if I were the government, it’s one of the companies that I would rely upon to get me out of this forex issue that we’ve been talking about. “So, my take is that there is absolutely nothing wrong with a company being close to the government, and who will be close to the government?

If you are a businessman, and you have invested in such a humongous manner as Dangote has invested, not only in Nigeria but outside of Nigeria, of course, you have to be close to the government; of course, your business dealings will make you engage with the government. “You require incentives, and we look at the kind of money that he is borrowing. Sometimes, I wonder whether he sleeps. So, I believe that from your strategic point of view, and as a nation that wants to grow its economy, what would you focus on? I don’t think there’s anything. It has to be creatively done. It has to be intentionally done. And it’s not something that is not practiced elsewhere.” The man D-G said the probe by the EFCC if not properly managed, may scare foreign investors from investing in the Nigerian economy. According to him, the EFCC needs to clarify on the matter surrounding the investigations in order to restore investors’ confidence in the Nigerian economy.

He added: “I have a feeling that the EFCC. For instance, it needs to be able to clear the end on what is intended to do. I believe and I hope and I pray that the negative interpretations that he’s been giving to this rate, is not true. “I think it behoves the EFCC to come out to give some form of explanation that will not only reassure Dangote Industries Limited, but will assure all other domestic investors. “Because I’m told that there are more than 50 and then, quite importantly, foreign investors. I mean, to explain in the best way that is possible. Very interesting about how this is going,” he said

Probe should be beaming on NNPCL to end forex crisis – Sanusi

However, rather than dissipating energy probing banks and manufacturing com- panies, former Central Bank governor, Lamido Sanusi, said that there is need for proper auditing of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to solve Nigeria’s persistent foreign exchange crisis. He made this call while delivering his address at the Bank Directors’ Summit in Abuja. According to him, insisting on the probe of NNPCL allegedly cost him his job as the CBN governor, a position he held from June 2009 to February 2014. He noted that NNPCL, the government’s major foreign exchange earner, is the sole solution to the country’s persistent forex exchange crisis. “The exchange rate needs to be stabilised, and we must address the fundamental question: why is there no money coming in? Why is the NNPCL not able to bring in dollars? “I am sorry. This is the question that cost me my job, and I will continue asking this question until NNPCL fixes it up or until I die. Where are the dollars? We need to shine a light on the NNPCL. “We are no longer paying subsidies. So, where are the dollars? It was under recovery during the subsidy era, and that has been stopped. So, where is the money? This was the issue I raised for which I was suspended; well, you can suspend me again.

“The NNPCL is the most opaque oil com- pany in the world. They have not been audited when I was in the Central Bank for 15 years,” he said. He stressed that appointing a substantive minister of petroleum will help check the excesses of NNPCL. “By the way, let me advise you that the idea of the President becoming a petro- leum minister is not a good one. The last President was the minister of Petroleum for eight years. “When I was governor of the Central Bank, we had a minister of petroleum. So, when I talked about the NNPCL, I could attack Diezani Madueke. “Now, nobody can talk about Petroleum because for eight years, if you talk, you have been attacking the President. We need that buffer; somebody has to be there. So, a minister who is held accountable by Nigerians has to be there,” he added. Sunday Telegraph recalls that since the emergence of ex-president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to the Tinubu government, the substantive minister of Petroleum has remained the President.

Lasting solution to Nigeria’s forex crisis

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, said that Nigeria could overcome its for- eign exchange (forex) crisis and dwindling value of the Naira by shifting from a mono-economy marked by dependence on oil and to non-oil exports, particularly agribusiness. Obasanjo made the assertion in Abeokuta at the closing ceremony of a week-long in- tensive “Agribusiness Export Readiness Accelerator Training Programme” for entrepreneurs drawn from across the country. This came as a financial expert, Prof God- win Oyedokun of Lead City University, Ibadan, said that the problems with the country’s forex market were weak eco- nomic fundamentals, low foreign reserves, increased external debts and a double forex window. He added that a high dependence on oil revenue, and a weak fiscal policy have weakened the Naira exchange rate. He identified diversification of the economy, building up foreign reserves, fiscal disciplines, forex policy and debt sustain- ability as solutions to Nigeria’s forex crisis.

“Nigeria needs to diversify its economy to reduce its dependence on oil and build a strong export base. This can be achieved by developing other sectors such as agri- culture, manufacturing, and services. “Nigeria needs to build up its foreign reserves to stabilize its currency. The govern- ment should focus on increasing non-oil exports and attracting foreign investment. “Adopting disciplined fiscal measures like prudent spending, appropriate fiscal controls, and transparency in budgeting to improve the economy. “The government should adopt and im- plement a forex policy that addresses the issues of the parallel market in Nigeria, which will help to eliminate the distortions in the forex market. “The government should work towards prudent and sustainable debt management, where the funds borrowed are applied to sound economic projects that generate income for repayment and the country’s overall development, avoiding borrowing for recurrent expenses”, he stated.

Similarly, President of the International Association of Students in Economics and Commercial Sciences (AIESEC) Alumni, Bunmi Abejirin, in her presentation at the recent 39th Omolayole Management Lecture (OML) in Lagos, said that citizens must patronize everything Nigerian to end the forex crisis. “While the government is doing all it can to address foreign exchange issues, Nigerians must consciously cut their roles in the crisis by beginning to have a taste for everything made in Nigeria,” she stated.