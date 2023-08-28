New Telegraph

August 28, 2023
Dokubo Congratulates Ganduje As APC Chairman

Asari Dokubo, the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force (NDPSF) has congratulated Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ganduje was said to have received the former Niger Delta militant in his house in the Federal Capital Territory on Sunday, August 27 in a post issued on the partyt verified X handle.

“The National Chairman, H.E. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, hosted frontline Niger Delta leader, Asari Dokubo, on a congratulatory visit at his residence in Abuja,” the party said.

 

It would be recalled that three weeks ago, Ganduje was elected as the party’s national chairman while Ajibola Basiru, former senate spokesperson, became the APC national secretary.

They were elected after the ouster of Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore as chairman and secretary, respectively.

