Dokubo Accuses Tinubu Of Backing Wike To Destabilize Rivers

A former Niger Delta militant leader and one-time president of the Ijaw Youth Council, Asari Dokubo, yesterday accused President Bola Tinubu of supporting Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to “destabilise Rivers State and disturb its peace”.

Former Governor Wike is locked in a fierce battle with successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, over the state’s control. The fight also triggered a division in the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the national level.

Speaking on Arise TV, Dokubo expressed his dis- appointment at Tinubu’s alleged role in the leadership tussle between his minister and the governor.

The ex-Niger Delta militant said: “What I’m trying to say is that with Bola Tinubu becoming President, I should be able to tell him the truth.

“What is happening in Rivers State where Bola Tinubu is supporting Nyesom Wike to destabilise Rivers State and disturb the peace of the state?

“As a stakeholder in Rivers State, I feel totally disappointed for the President to allow his minister to run amok and procure judgement and all sorts, threatening the people of Rivers State.

“What they are trying to do is that we’re going to remove Fubara, and nothing will happen. “What I’m saying is that if you try to remove Fubara, something will happen!

“That is what I’m talking about. I’m not talking of any personal benefit; I can’t be appointed minister or to any board; I didn’t lobby for anything.”

However, Dokubo, who openly supported Tinubu during his electioneering last year, said he still stands by his words that he should be held responsible if Tinubu fails to deliver.

He said: “I still stand by that statement. That is why I’m crying out because I’m vigorously liable for any expectation of the people, not just Niger Delta people.

This is because I stood in front of everybody, and I’m not going to deny what I said. “Even if it’s tomorrow and Bola Tinubu encounters any difficulty, I’ll still stick out my neck and stand.

“In the past he stood for me, I would have been dead and not be in this programme talking. “(Olusegun) Obasanjo would have killed me if not for people like Tinubu who stood by me. So, I’m not going to be in a hurry to forget that.”

