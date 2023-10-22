Doku: Man City Need To Prove They’re The ‘Best Team’

Jeremy Doku has said that his convinced that Manchester City are the best and is determined to prove it.

The Belgium winger shone as the champions got back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday with a hard-fought 2-1 success over Brighton at the Etihad.

Doku created City’s opening goal for Julian Alvarez and was a constant threat on the left as City put the successive defeats they suffered prior to the international break behind them.

Doku, a £55 million summer signing from Rennes, said: “It was very important not only for the table but also just for us in our heads.

READ ALSO:

“It was a difficult game but we are a good team, the best team for me and we have to prove it every time, every game we are on the pitch. Here, we did it.”

The Citizens looked to be cruising to victory after Alvarez’s seventh goal of the campaign in seven minutes was followed by a clinical strike from Erling Haaland 12 minutes later.

Doku, who gave veteran former City player James Milner a particularly torrid time, twice curled efforts narrowly over as the hosts threatened more.

The Seagulls rallied after the break, though, and summer signing Ansu Fati gave them hope with a reply 17 minutes from time.

City were then left clinging on after Manuel Akanji was sent off for a second bookable offence in stoppage time, a dismissal that means he will now miss next weekend’s derby against Manchester United.

Doku added: “Some games like this are difficult but we kept on going. It was 10 against 11 at the end but we showed that we are their mentality, so aggressive.

“We’re happy with the result after some difficult results that we had the past weeks. It was important mentally and I hope we can keep on going like this.”