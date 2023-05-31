Dokpesi’s Passing A Tragic Loss – Amaechi

The immediate past Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has described the death of the founder of African Independent Television (AIT), Chief Raymond Dokpesi’s death as a tragic loss to Nigeria.

Speaking on Wednesday in a condolence message to the deceased family, Amaechi said many people were shocked by his sudden demise.

According to him, Dokpesi was a vibrant and accomplished elder statesman who made a substantial contribution to the growth of Nigeria’s broadcasting sector.

“He was also a man who was concerned about the country’s political landscape and contributed his part in national politics. His death is indeed a huge loss not only to his family and the broadcasting industry but to the country.

“I pray that God will grant his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this great loss,” Amaechi said as he paid tribute to the late Chief Dokpesi.