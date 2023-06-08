New Telegraph

June 8, 2023
Dokpesi: Aaan Condoles With Daar Communications

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has offered condolences to the Group CEO, DAAR Communications Plc., Chief Tony Akiotu, and the entire DAAR Communications family, on the demise of the founder of the broadcast media house, Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

The media mogul died on May 29, aged 71. In a condolence letter signed by AAAN President, Steve Babaeko, the association lauded Dokpesi for his contributions to the growth of broadcasting in Nigeria, noting that he was an inspiration to many advertising practitioners in the country.

“The late Chief Raymond Dokpesi’s contribution to the media industry in our country will remain indelible. “He championed the establishment of independent broadcasting and opened the doors for what has become a flourishing media industry, employing many Nigerians to boot.

“He was an inspiration to many young media practitioners, including many members of our association. We will miss him,” the letter read.

