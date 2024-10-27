Doko Rules Africa At 15th African Scrabble Championship In Kigali

Share

Nigeria’s Scrabble enigma, Oluwatimilehin Doko, has won the 15th edition of the African Scrabble Championship concluded in Kigali, Rwanda on Sunday, October 27.

The 24-year-old pharmacist who graduated from the University of Lagos won the championship with one game to spare, to become the youngest winner of the prestigious title of ‘African Scrabble King’

Doko started his voyage to the zenith of African scrabble on Thursday at the Olympic Hotel in Kigali, Rwanda with a first-round victory over Godwin Murungi of Uganda, 487-423. A 64-point margin win and he closed Day 1 with seven wins from eight games.

He began Day 2 with a 497-420 defeat at the hands of the Tournament’s 5th seed, Abdulmumin Jimoh, and from then onward, Doko climbed to table 1 in round 13 and that is where he lodged throughout the rest of the championship.

In round 31 where he clinched the diadem, the unique and talented wordsmith smashed Abdulmumin Jimoh with a winning margin of 152 points, it ended 574-422 with a game to spare, recording 24 wins and a huge 2082 cumulative points.

This is the 14th time a Nigerian would be winning the championship, Doko’s school and clubmate, Enoch Nwali won the competition two years ago in Lusaka, Zambia at the expense of another Nigerian Wellington Jighere.

Oluwatimilehin Doko, who was refused a visa to the USA last year to participate in the World Championship, is also the current West African Scrabble Championship King.

The CEO of Ultimate Scrabble Showdown Solutions Limited, Olatunde Oduwole, described the young Doko as an enigma, a conqueror, potentate and all these attributes make him a complete Scrabble player.

