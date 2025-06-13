Dokita Musa To Premiere At Dance With In Los Angeles

Share

Dokita Musa,’ a powerful new Nigerian feature film that explores neuro-diversity, childhood dreams, and the triumph of the human spirit, is set to make its world premiere on June 27, 2025, at the Dance With Films Festival in Hollywood, Cali-fornia at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Produced by Felix Olojede and written/directed by acclaimed film-maker, Lanre Obisesan, ‘Dokita Musa’ tells the emotionally gripping story of a 12-year-old boy living with autism and a stutter, who aspires to become a doctor against all odds. Set in the scenic village of Akanran, Oyo State, Nigeria, the film touches on themes of family, identity, and socio-economic barriers, offering a rare and tender look into the inner world of a young boy striving to be understood.

The film features a stellar cast in-cluding Muiz Olayiwola, Muyiwa Ademola, Tina Mba, Peju Wahab, and Kayode Akindina, whose performanc-es bring authenticity and depth to the film’s layered narrative.

“This story is incredibly close to our hearts,” said producer, Felix Olojede of 14011 Motion Picture Limited.

“We wanted to shine a light on the experiences of neuro-divergent children in African communities, while celebrating their strength and brilliance. Premiering at Dance with Films in LA is a dream come true,” he added.

‘Dokita Musa’ is a film rooted in African storytelling, but carries a uni-versal message of hope, inclusion, and determination.

