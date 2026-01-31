Doguwa Leads Tinubu/Abba Campaign, Receives NNPP Leaders

The House of Representatives, Downstream Petroleum Committee Chairman, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has received hundreds of former New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) members into the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State.

Doguwa, who, alongside the new decampee,s conducted their APC E-registrations, also launched the President Tinubu/Governor Abba Kabir 2027 Second term campaign with a rally.

“We all pledged to work for the overall interest of the APC under the Command of His Excellency President Tinubu at the Centre and leadership of Governor Abba Kabir YUSIF at the Sub- National as clearly reflected in the party’s constitution and in compliance with the tenets of constitutional Democracy.”

Doguwa added that, “We have all embraced this development in good faith and believed that the same can be seen as a ‘WIN WIN Situation for all party members’. We are now co-Drivers of the Governor’s political project called “KANO FIRST”.

He said, ” I led an all-inclusive approach of the APC-registration exercise in DOGUWA LGA, Kano state, where I received, amongst other prominent members of the defunct NNPP, into the ruling APC.

“The Hon. Commissioner of Water Resources, Kano state and former APC state Chairman, Alhaji Umar HARUNA Doguwa, Engr. Ado Ibrahim Doguwa and The Hon.Chairman Doguwa Local Government Chairman, Abdul Rashid Doguwa, and his entire executive, legislative teams and a Host of other decamping from the NNPP who are mostly Government officials under the leadership of Governor Yusuf.

Already, the entire structures of NNPP at both Tuduwada and Doguwa Local Governments have collapsed into APC with the House of Representatives Member, Alhassan Doguwa, leading the Campaign.