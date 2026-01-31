New Telegraph

January 31, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Doguwa Leads Tinubu/Abba…

Doguwa Leads Tinubu/Abba Campaign, Receives NNPP Leaders

Doguwa Leads Tinubu/Abba Campaign, Receives Prominent NNPP Leaders Into APC

Doguwa Leads Tinubu/Abba Campaign, Receives Prominent NNPP Leaders Into APC

The House of Representatives, Downstream Petroleum Committee Chairman, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has received hundreds of former New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) members into the All Progressives  Congress (APC) in Kano State.

Doguwa, who, alongside the new decampee,s conducted their APC E-registrations, also launched the President Tinubu/Governor Abba Kabir 2027 Second term campaign with a rally.

“We all pledged to work for the overall interest of the APC under the Command of His Excellency President Tinubu at the Centre and leadership of Governor Abba Kabir YUSIF at the Sub- National as clearly reflected in the party’s constitution and in compliance with the tenets of constitutional Democracy.”

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Doguwa added that, “We have all embraced this development in good faith and believed that the same can be seen as a ‘WIN WIN Situation for all party members’. We are now co-Drivers of the Governor’s political project called “KANO FIRST”.

He said, ” I led an all-inclusive approach of the APC-registration exercise in DOGUWA LGA, Kano state, where I received, amongst other prominent members of the defunct NNPP, into the ruling APC.

“The Hon. Commissioner of Water Resources, Kano state and former APC state Chairman, Alhaji Umar HARUNA Doguwa, Engr. Ado Ibrahim Doguwa and The Hon.Chairman Doguwa Local Government Chairman, Abdul Rashid Doguwa, and his entire executive, legislative teams and a Host of other decamping from the NNPP who are mostly Government officials under the leadership of Governor Yusuf.

Already, the entire structures of NNPP at both Tuduwada and Doguwa Local Governments have collapsed into APC with the House of Representatives Member, Alhassan Doguwa, leading the Campaign.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

‘The Sky Is Big Enough For Everyone In Nollywood’, – Funke Akindele Replies Critics
Read Next

UniAbuja Gets ₦4bn TETFund, FMOE Boost For Health Sciences Expansion