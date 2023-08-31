Dogs Kill Baby, Injure Mother, Osun Police Hunt Owners

A nursing mother, identified simply as Mummy Basira, was yesterday injured by two Alsatian dogs, which reportedly jumped out of a building around Halleluyah Area of Ido-Osun, Osun State, and grabbed a baby strapped to her back in the neighbourhood.

The incident, which happened around 3pm led to panic, as the dogs attacked the baby, killing her in the process, while the residents watched helplessly.

An eyewitness, who preferred not to be named, said as the dogs attacked the nursing mother and seized her baby, the woman who made an attempt to rescue the baby, was also attacked and injured by the dogs. “We all watched helplessly.

The dogs, we were told, jumped out of a building that is not currently inhabited by anyone and seized the baby said to be about five months old strapped to the back by the mother, and battered her.

“As the dogs battered the baby, the mother tried to save her, but she could not. After killing the baby, the dogs attacked the mother, inflicting bodily injuries on her. Some residents later used sticks to chase away the dogs and rescue the mother. She was rushed to a hospital here in Osogbo.

“The house where the dogs came out from is not inhabited, but residents know those that used to visit the place. They have been calling their mobile numbers, but their lines have been switched off.

The tension is presently high in that neighborhood. We reported the matter at Estate Police Station in Osogbo,” the eyewitness said When contacted, Osun State Police Command Spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident, saying operatives have launched a manhunt for the owners of the dogs.