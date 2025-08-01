Dogs Can Detect Parkinson Disease Years Before Symptoms –Study

A new study led by researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) has shown that people with Parkinson’s disease (PD) have an odour that can be reliably detected from skin swabs by trained dogs.

Findings of the study were published in ‘The Journal of Parkinson’s Disease’. The research was conducted in collaboration with Medical Detection Dogs and the Universities of Bristol and Manchester.

According to the researchers, dogs could help us to develop a quick non-invasive and cost-effective method to identify patients with Parkinson’s disease.”

A definitive diagnostic test for PD remains elusive, so identification of potential biomarkers could help diagnosis and timely intervention.

“Timely diagnosis is therefore key as subsequent treatment could slow down the progression of the disease and reduce the intensity of symptoms.”

In the trial, the detection dogs distinguished between sebum swabs from people with and without Parkinson’s disease.

In the double blind trial, they showed sensitivity of up to 80 per cent and specificity of up to 98 per cent.