The United States African Development Foundation (USADF) has announced the termination of the grant approvals amounting to $51 million across several African countries, including Nigeria.

According to a statement released on Monday, April 7, by the United States Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), among the affected grants are, $246,217 for mango drying facilities in Ivory Coast, $229,296 for marketing 100% organic shea butter in Burkina Faso, $239,738 for promoting pineapple juice in Benin.

The department, headed by billionaire business mogul and Chairman of X, Elon Musk, is tasked with identifying and eliminating abuse, fraud, and waste in the expenditure of United States government funds.

DOGE, however, lists financial projects that have now been canceled by USADF which is not limited to $99,566 to boost yogurt production in Uganda, $84,059 for a business incubator for spa and wellness entrepreneurs in Nigeria, $48,406 for a WhatsApp marketing chatbot in Kenya, $50,000 for training farmers to grow dragon fruit in Senegal

While the specific reasons for the terminations were not disclosed in detail, the action aligns with DOGE’s broader mission to ensure transparency, efficiency, and accountability in US foreign aid spending.

The USADF operates in 21 African countries and has made investments in over 40 nations.

It primarily supports grassroots organizations, entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized enterprises. According to the foundation’s website, its beneficiaries include smallholder farmers, women and girls, youth, and people living with disabilities.

