DOGE Reveals Biden Spent $1.9trn On Regulatory Costs

On Wednesday, the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) disclosed that former President of the United States (US), Joe Biden spent $1.9 trillion on regulatory costs.

New Telegraph recalls that since the emergence of President Trump’s administration, DOGE has swung into action to sanitise government spending and increase efficiency, which is its core mandate.

According to the DOGE document, Biden’s administration initiated 1,217 rules costing the country $1.9 trillion.

In contrast, DOGE noted that during Trump’s first term as president, 1,340 rules cost $64.7 billion, and during Barack Obama’s presidency, 2,997 rules cost the US government $870.5 billion.

Reacting to DOGE’s latest move, Florida State Senator Rick Scott wrote on X: “Democrats’ ridiculous rules and regulations cost the American people $1.9 trillion over the past four years.

“Cutting big government regulations is how we make Washington work better for families.”

