Dogara Hails Tinubu’s Tax Reforms, Assures Of Positive Results

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chancellor of Achievers University, Owo, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s proposed tax reforms, describing them as a crucial step in repositioning Nigeria’s economy.

Speaking at the 14th convocation ceremony of Achievers University in Owo, Ondo State, Dogara characterized Tinubu as a visionary leader willing to make bold decisions for the nation’s progress, even at great personal sacrifice.

Dogara emphasized the urgency of implementing the reforms, warning that any delay would indicate weakness and hinder Nigeria’s economic recovery.

“Procrastination in implementing the Tax Reform and other critical measures would amount to weakness,” he said.

Detailing the importance of strong leadership, Dogara noted that transformative reforms often require difficult decisions.

He expressed confidence in Tinubu’s ability to lead the nation toward economic stability and prosperity.

Dogara during the event advocated for further structural and policy reforms to improve Nigeria’s fiscal and economic landscape.

Dogara’s endorsement adds to the growing support for Tinubu’s economic policies, which aim to address fiscal challenges, enhance revenue generation, and attract foreign investment to drive sustainable development in Nigeria.

