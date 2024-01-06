 Dogara Condemns Plateau Killings, Urges Tinubu To Bring Perpetrators To Justice

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara has expressed his condolences to the government and people of Plateau State over the killings of innocent persons in communities in Bokkos, Mangu and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas on Christmas Eve.

Rt. Hon. Dogara stated this on Saturday during a solidarity visit to the Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, at his residence in Jos.

He described Plateau people as peaceful, accommodating and hospitable, who do not deserve the dehumanizing and unholy acts inflicted on them.

He called for a holistic approach by all citizens across all faiths to halt banditry, terrorism and criminal activities in all parts of the country.

“The perpetrators of this violent act are not just crazy but they are dangerous. The truth is that they will not stop until we stop them and the Commander in Chief has the responsibility of stopping them.

We must use the cohesive apparatus that we have to locate these people and their sponsors, scattered in the ungoverned spaces that we have in Nigeria, whether on the Plateau, Nasarawa, Southern Kaduna, Zamfara, the North East or the South.

“Wherever these people are, they must be located. After locating them, the Commander in Chief will have to either take justice to them or bring them to justice. Failure to bring them to justice has always been the bane of the fight against terrorism.”

He said it is time for the nation to rise collectively and stop the bloodshed, warning that if the perpetrators go scot-free in Plateau, such gruesome acts can also take place in any part of the country.

Governor Mutfwang thanked him for the visit and said the true narrative of the killings in Plateau is not farmer-herder clashes but banditry and terrorism, which must be addressed in that context holistically.

He praised the willingness and the desire of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to end the carnage and said the President has shown the political will in tackling the issues.

“With all boldness, I want to say that I see a desire for a shift with the current President. I see a desire to change the narrative, a desire to rewrite the story and get things right. I have interacted with him a couple of times and I see him carrying a burden to see how this issue will end.”

Governor Mutfwang reiterated the commitment of his administration to work collaboratively with the Federal Government to bring to an end the carnage and decades of attacks that have claimed several lives in Plateau State.

He also commiserated with the former Speaker on the demise of his mother and prayed to God to grant him the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.