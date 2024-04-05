Dog Rescues Abandoned Baby In Anambra

A female dog has reportedly rescued a one month-old baby from the bush in Anambra State. The stray dog was said to have carried the infant across a busy road and kept him in a public glare, apparently for passersby to pick up him for rehabilitation. The baby was said to have been found by the dog in a plastic bag in which he was abandoned by his mother in the forest.

Some women believed to be midwives were seen in a trending video cleaning the baby while condemning the perpetrators of the act. The women and a male in the video wondered how someone would carry a baby for nine months, only to throw such a child away after delivery.

While thanking God for saving the baby from being devoured by animals, they implored perpetrators of such acts to hand over babies to people to take care of instead of throwing them away. The police had yet to comment on the matter as of the time of filing this report.