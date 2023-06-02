Dog Meat: Queen Mercy Atang Defends Hilda Baci

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Queen Mercy Atang has berated the online judges for condemning Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Baci for consuming dog meat.

According to her, eating dog meat is considered normal in places like Akwa Ibom and Calabar, as it is a part of their culture, and dog meat is referred to as “404.”

The reality star who took to her Instagram page to defend Hilda claimed that the practice has already been approved by NAFDAC, and therefore, Hilda should be left alone.

She wrote: “What’s all this ma’am in AKWA IBOM state it’s called 404. I mean 404 with fresh palm wine. Yummiest.

“Come and change our culture for us na Culture that’s NAFDAC APPROVED w mbok ku yad esit oh. Try leave Hilda and our 404 alone for us Mbok”

Mercy Atang’s comment has, however, led to multiple reactions as netizens took to her comment section to view their opinion on the issue.

Why some supported the delicacy other see it as barbaric, b elow are some of the reactions that have trailed the dog video:

Nollywood actress, Eve Esin commented: “Abeg I no listen finish I eat 404 Wella.”

Adaikwerre commented: “Lol na everything for your culture you still dey practice till date? It was a culture in One tribe in our country to eat human beings, they ate massively in those days, till civilization came and some realised it was barbaric to eat humans and some stopped. No be every cultural law

“you keep till date that civilization took place else we for still dey walk Naked with plantain leaves to cover or sensitive parts. Not every animal is edible, at least not the ones so close to us as friends.”

nnenna_blinks_ stated: “But truly humans are hypocritès. Just because you don’t do something doesn’t make you a saint In other aspects. Dôg is not your source of protein or cultural delicacy. But it is for other people. Respect it Or do you think Cow, Goat, sheep and other domestic animals you eat don’t belong”

evacomedytv_ wrote: “I ask again, where can I buy dog meat in Lagos ???”

kuchybodyshop wrote: “But all of you eat goat meat, chicken and cow… What’s the fuss about Dog? I don’t even understand the discrimination against dogs – Dogs! If it is ok to eat chicken, Turkey and goats which are domestic animals wetin do Dog?”

